Ilham Aliyev approves funding for renovation of residential buildings in Shirvan

2017-06-24

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the renovation of multi-storey residential buildings in the country’s Shirvan city.

Under the presidential order, three million Azerbaijani manats are allocated from the president’s Contingency Fund for the continuation of renovation work in the city, including refurbishment of roofs and facades of 52 multi-storey residential buildings.