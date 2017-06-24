Special tariffs to be applied for China-Iran container cargoes

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Transportation of container cargos on the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route will be carried out at special favorable tariffs, the Kazakh national railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy told Trend.

Kazakhstan Temir Zholy together with its partners is working on the formation of the most attractive and competitive tariff conditions for container transportation in order to further develop the new freight traffic route from China to Iran, India and the Persian Gulf through Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran, said the company.

According to the company, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Railway Transport and Iranian Railways reached agreements on the provision of tariff preferences in 2017 for transit transportation of ferrous metals, wood, coal, oil, grain cargoes from Russia, China and other countries on the new railway line Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran, sent to the stations of the Iranian Railways and further to the third countries via transit through Iran.

Meanwhile, an agreement has also been reached on integrated tariff rates on container trains on the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route.

Moreover, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy is currently holding negotiations with leadership of the Iranian Railways to establish integrated tariff conditions for the transportation of containers as part of container trains on the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route through the port of Bandar Abbas to the countries of the Persian Gulf and India.

According to the Kazakh company, the second container train is planned to be sent from the Chinese city of Changsha via the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route in June 2017.

