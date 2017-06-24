AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-06-24 11:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70224 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 12

1.7022

June 19

1.7023

June 13

1.7022

June 20

1.7023

June 14

1.7023

June 21

1.7022

June 15

-

June 22

1.7022

June 16

1.7023

June 23

1.7022

Average weekly

1.70225

Average weekly

1.70224

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0056 manats or 0.3 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.90022 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 12

1.9076

June 19

1.9055

June 13

1.9053

June 20

1.8990

June 14

1.9092

June 21

1.8952

June 15

-

June 22

1.9015

June 16

1.8971

June 23

1.8999

Average weekly

1.9048

Average weekly

1.90022

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0011 manats or by almost 4 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02882 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 12

0.0298

June 19

0.0296

June 13

0.0299

June 20

0.0292

June 14

0.0299

June 21

0.0285

June 15

-

June 22

0.0283

June 16

0.0294

June 23

0.0285

Average weekly

0.02975

Average weekly

0.02882

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0017 manats or 0.35 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48352 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 12

0.4813

June 19

0.4867

June 13

0.4842

June 20

0.4840

June 14

0.4836

June 21

0.4799

June 15

-

June 22

0.4820

June 16

0.4832

June 23

0.4850

Average weekly

0.483075

Average weekly

0.48352

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 7.9556 manats or 0.37 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2124.07224 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 12

2157.9896

June 19

2137.0674

June 13

2155.1214

June 20

2124.7257

June 14

2148.3026

June 21

2114.4728

June 15

-

June 22

2114.9835

June 16

2135.6205

June 23

2129.1118

Average weekly

2149.258525

Average weekly

2124.07224

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər