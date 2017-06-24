Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70224 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 12 1.7022 June 19 1.7023 June 13 1.7022 June 20 1.7023 June 14 1.7023 June 21 1.7022 June 15 - June 22 1.7022 June 16 1.7023 June 23 1.7022 Average weekly 1.70225 Average weekly 1.70224

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0056 manats or 0.3 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.90022 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 12 1.9076 June 19 1.9055 June 13 1.9053 June 20 1.8990 June 14 1.9092 June 21 1.8952 June 15 - June 22 1.9015 June 16 1.8971 June 23 1.8999 Average weekly 1.9048 Average weekly 1.90022

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0011 manats or by almost 4 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02882 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 12 0.0298 June 19 0.0296 June 13 0.0299 June 20 0.0292 June 14 0.0299 June 21 0.0285 June 15 - June 22 0.0283 June 16 0.0294 June 23 0.0285 Average weekly 0.02975 Average weekly 0.02882

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0017 manats or 0.35 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48352 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 12 0.4813 June 19 0.4867 June 13 0.4842 June 20 0.4840 June 14 0.4836 June 21 0.4799 June 15 - June 22 0.4820 June 16 0.4832 June 23 0.4850 Average weekly 0.483075 Average weekly 0.48352

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 7.9556 manats or 0.37 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2124.07224 manats.