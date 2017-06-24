Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24
By Azad Hasanli – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) increased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70224 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 12
|
1.7022
|
June 19
|
1.7023
|
June 13
|
1.7022
|
June 20
|
1.7023
|
June 14
|
1.7023
|
June 21
|
1.7022
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
1.7022
|
June 16
|
1.7023
|
June 23
|
1.7022
|
Average weekly
|
1.70225
|
Average weekly
|
1.70224
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0056 manats or 0.3 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.90022 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 12
|
1.9076
|
June 19
|
1.9055
|
June 13
|
1.9053
|
June 20
|
1.8990
|
June 14
|
1.9092
|
June 21
|
1.8952
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
1.9015
|
June 16
|
1.8971
|
June 23
|
1.8999
|
Average weekly
|
1.9048
|
Average weekly
|
1.90022
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0011 manats or by almost 4 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02882 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 12
|
0.0298
|
June 19
|
0.0296
|
June 13
|
0.0299
|
June 20
|
0.0292
|
June 14
|
0.0299
|
June 21
|
0.0285
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
0.0283
|
June 16
|
0.0294
|
June 23
|
0.0285
|
Average weekly
|
0.02975
|
Average weekly
|
0.02882
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0017 manats or 0.35 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.48352 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 12
|
0.4813
|
June 19
|
0.4867
|
June 13
|
0.4842
|
June 20
|
0.4840
|
June 14
|
0.4836
|
June 21
|
0.4799
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
0.4820
|
June 16
|
0.4832
|
June 23
|
0.4850
|
Average weekly
|
0.483075
|
Average weekly
|
0.48352
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 7.9556 manats or 0.37 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2124.07224 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 12
|
2157.9896
|
June 19
|
2137.0674
|
June 13
|
2155.1214
|
June 20
|
2124.7257
|
June 14
|
2148.3026
|
June 21
|
2114.4728
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 22
|
2114.9835
|
June 16
|
2135.6205
|
June 23
|
2129.1118
|
Average weekly
|
2149.258525
|
Average weekly
|
2124.07224