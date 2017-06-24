Russian weapons delivered to Azerbaijan to be sent to line of contact (PHOTO/VIDEO)

2017-06-24 12:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

A planned delivery of up-to-date military equipment has been carried out in line with an intergovernmental agreement and as part of the successfully developing military and technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia.

A big batch of modern weapons arrived at the port in Baku will be sent soon to the line of contact.

These weapons will strengthen the combat and maneuver capabilities of advanced units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to destroy armored vehicles, engineering and fortification structures, low-speed air targets, military personnel and other enemy facilities.

The supply of Russian military equipment and weapons to Azerbaijan will continue.

Meanwhile, General Director of Rosoboronexport JSC Alexander Mikheev was among the first who sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which is celebrated on June 26.

It was particularly noted in the congratulatory letter that “joint efforts will benefit our states and will contribute to strengthening the defense capability of Azerbaijan.”

It was also emphasized that the development of military and technical cooperation will allow increasing significantly the power of the Armed Forces and their ability to ensure peace and prosperity of the Azerbaijani people.