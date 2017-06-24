First incident at FIA Formula-2 Race 1

2017-06-24 12:40 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The first incident at the FIA Formula-2 Race 1 has occurred in Baku.

Rapax pilot, Johnny Cecotto, missed the Turn 1 and crashed. A few minutes later, he returned to the track, but flew into the fence at the Turn 2 due to the blockage of the tyres.

As a result, Cecotto left the race.

So far, Prema Racing’s Charles Leclerc leads the race, being followed by Rapax pilot, Nyck de Vries. DAMS pilot, Nicholas Latifi, is the third.

The FIA Formula-2 Race 1 started in Azerbaijan’s capital on June 24.

Twenty drivers representing 10 teams are taking part in the competition.