Antonio Fuoco out of FIA Formula-2 race

2017-06-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Prema Racing’s pilot, Antonio Fuoco, has left the FIA Formula-2 Race 1 at Turn 6.

Fuoko made an accident and as a result, lost the front wing of his car when trying to overtake Trident’s pilot, Sergio Canamasas.

The incident will be viewed in detail after the race ends.

Trident’s another pilot, Nabil Jeffri crashed into the fence at the Turn 7 and has also left the race.

The FIA Formula-2 Race 1 started in Azerbaijan’s capital on June 24.

Twenty drivers representing 10 teams are taking part in the competition.