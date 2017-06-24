Four pilots drop out of FIA Formula-2 race

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Four pilots – Antonio Fuoco (Prema Racing), Nabil Jeffri (Trident), Johnny Cecotto (Rapax) and Louis Deletraz (Racing Engineering) dropped out of the FIA Formula-2 race after 16 turns.

So far, Russian Time’s Luca Ghiotto leads the race, being followed by Prema Racing’s Charles Leclerc and Rapax pilot, Myck de Vries.

The FIA Formula-2 Race 1 started in Azerbaijan’s capital on June 24.

Twenty drivers representing 10 teams are taking part in the competition.