Winners of first race of FIA Formula 2 in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Charles Leclerc, a driver of Prema Racing F1 team, came in first in the first race of the FIA Formula 2 in Baku.

His result was 1:54.025.

Nyck de Vries of Rapax F1 team came in second (1:54.891), and Nicholas Latifi of Dams F1 team came in third (1:54.935).