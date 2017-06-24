Third practice session of Formula 1 starts in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The third practice session of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started in Baku.

Twenty drivers from 10 teams are taking part in the competition.

The F1 qualifying session will also be held today as part of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

On June 25, Baku will host the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second race of the FIA Formula 2.

F1 and F2 drivers compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit. The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8.

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.