Jolyon Palmer out of F1 third practice session

2017-06-24 14:29 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Renault’s driver, Jolyon Palmer, is out of the third practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Palmer’s car began to smoke at the Turn 2 and suddenly caught fire. He drove into the box and stopped the car, after which the marshals put out the fire.

The Formula 1 third practice session has today started in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku.

The F1 qualifying session will also be held today as part of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

On June 25, Baku will host the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second race of the FIA Formula 2.

F1 and F2 drivers compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit. The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8.

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.