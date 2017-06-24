Azerbaijani oil prices for June 19-23

2017-06-24 14:53 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $46.49 per barrel on June 19-23 or $1.33 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $47.69 per barrel, while the lowest price was $46.01 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $43.63 per barrel on June 19-23 or $1.54 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $44.91 per barrel and the lowest price was $43.17 per barrel on June 19-23.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $44.83 per barrel on June 19-23 or $1.51 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $46.15 per barrel and the lowest price was $44.28 during the period.