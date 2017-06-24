Iran to host UN conference on dust storms

Tehran, Iran, June 24

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran is going to host the UN-initiated International Conference on Combating Sand and Dust Storms, to be held in Tehran on July 3-5.

The international conference will be hosted by the Department of Environment and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the cooperation of the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations Secretariat, UN Environment and the UN Development Program, in collaboration with other relevant UN entities.

Addressing a presser on the event on June 24, the conference’s executive secretary and director of education and research of the Department of Environment, Yousef Rashidi said 31 countries out of 58 invitees have already confirmed their attendance.

Ministers, experts, and other figures from Azerbaijan, China, South Korea, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Italy, France, Germany, Belgium, the United States, Qatar, Oman, Turkey, India, Jordan, Slovakia, Serbia, Iraq, etc. will be among the attendees of the three-day event.

The conference will be inaugurated by President Hassan Rouhani on July 3. The day will include two ministerial meetings followed by a joint statement to be titled the Tehran Declaration.

A dust storm is a meteorological phenomenon common in arid and semi-arid regions. Dust storms arise when a gust front or other strong wind blows loose sand and dirt from a dry surface. Fine particles are transported by saltation and suspension, a process that moves soil from one place and deposits it in another.