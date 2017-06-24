Azerbaijan organized F1 Grand Prix at high level: fan (PHOTO)

2017-06-24

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan organized the 2017 Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku at a high level, Igor Leonenko, an F1 fan, told Trend June 24.

Leonenko said he came to Baku together with his family to watch the Formula 1 racing.

Sharing his impressions of Baku, the guest said it is a very beautiful city.

Formula 1 plays an important role in promoting Azerbaijan in the world, he added.

The Formula 1 third practice session has today started in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku.

The F1 qualifying session will also be held today as part of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Earlier today, Baku hosted the first race of the FIA Formula 2, with 20 drivers from 10 teams taking part in the competition.

On June 25, Baku will host the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second race of the FIA Formula 2.

F1 and F2 drivers compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit. The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8.

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.