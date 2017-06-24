F1 Azerbaijan: Valtteri Bottas comes in first in FP3

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes F1 team came in first in the third free practice session of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

His result was 1:42.742.

Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari F1 team came in second (1:42.837), and Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes F1 team came in third (1:43.158).

The qualifying session will also be held today as part of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

On June 25, Baku will host the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second race of the FIA Formula 2.

F1 and F2 drivers compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit. The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8.

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.