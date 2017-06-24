Prema Racing’s Leclerc says likes Baku circuit

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Charles Leclerc of Prema Racing F1 team, who won the first race of the FIA Formula 2 in Baku June 24, has said at a press conference in Baku that he liked the city circuit because of the combination of long straight parts and sharp turns.

He said the circuit in Baku is not as dangerous as it is spoken of. The circuit has dangerous and sharp turns, especially the turn 8, but on the whole the circuit is interesting, he noted.

In turn, Nicholas Latifi of Dams F1 team, said the circuit in Baku resembles something between the circuits in Monza and Monaco.

The Baku circuit has narrow and very dangerous turns, like in Monaco, and long straight parts, like in Monza, Latifi said.