Formula 1 in Baku organized very well: German tourist

2017-06-24 16:39 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Vugar Imanov, Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Baku is a very beautiful city, F1 fan Jens, who arrived in Baku from Hamburg, told Trend June 24.

He noted that he has already been in Baku, and he really likes it, however he attends the F1 racing in Baku for the first time.

The event is organized very well, and everything is very interesting, he said.

The German tourist said he is not a fan of any particular F1 team, adding that the strongest one must win.

The F1 qualifying session will be held today as part of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Earlier today, Baku hosted the first race of the FIA Formula 2, with 20 drivers from 10 teams taking part in the competition.

On June 25, Baku will host the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second race of the FIA Formula 2.

F1 and F2 drivers compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit. The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8.

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.