F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session gets underway (LIVE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

The qualifying session of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has started in Baku.

Twenty drivers from 10 teams are taking part in the competition.

On June 25, Baku will host the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and the second race of the FIA Formula 2.

F1 and F2 drivers compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit. The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8.

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.