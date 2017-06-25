One dead, one injured in California shooting

2017-06-25 02:09 | www.trend.az | 1

A shooting in National City, San Diego, the US state of California left one person dead and another injured, local media reported Saturday.

According to the Times of San Diego newspaper, the suspected attacker barricaded himself in a building, with the SWAT unit carrying out an operation to neutralize him.

A number of ambulances was sent to the area, Sputnik reported.

No reports on the reason behind the shooting have been available so far.