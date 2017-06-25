Turkey to thwart all regional plots: Erdogan

Turkey will not surrender to any regional plot, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Anadolu reported.

In a televised message on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, Erdogan said Turkey is aware of the “games” being played in Syria and Iraq, and the crisis in the region, adding the country is not an easy target.

"We are determined to give an answer to those who think they will be able to seize our country through such traps," the president said.

He praised the resilience of the Turkish nation and security forces in the face of threats against Turkey.

"There is no stopping or rest for us until we emerge victorious in this struggle which we have carried out in the way of one state, one nation, one flag and one homeland," Erdogan said.

In his Eid message, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim emphasized on Turkey's role in sheltering millions of refugees and helping needy people around the world.

Describing Turkey as the world's most generous country, Yildirim said the country will continue "to be the protector of the oppressed and victims, and the conscience of mankind with all its strength and determination".

According to UN, Turkey is the top refugee host in the world that is home to nearly 3 million Syrian refugees. This number accounts for over 50 percent of the 5.5 million Syrian refugees in the world.

Turkey has so far spent $25 billion on the refugees, while receiving only $725 million from the European Union, and $550 million from the UN Refugee Agency, Erdogan said in April. But Turkey will continue to help out refugees "with or without outside help", the president had added.

In his Eid message, Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar hailed all Turkish soldiers, especially those who were fighting against terrorism at home and away from their families in various parts of the world in summer and winter, day and night.

Akar said the Turkish army and its personnel whose hearts were filled with love for the country, nation and flag remain devoted to their obligations towards unity and peace.