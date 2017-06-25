Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits central Japan

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit central Japan's Nagano prefecture on Sunday, Japan's Meteorological Agency said.

According to the agency, the epicenter of the earthquake, which measured over five on Japan's scale, was at a small depth below the Nagano prefecture, and it was registered at 7:02 a.m. local time (22:02 GMT), Sputnik reported.

There have been no reports of destruction or casualties caused by the earthquake so far. The quake was felt in 29 Japanese prefectures including in the capital of Tokyo.

​Japan is a seismically active region. In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake triggered a 46-foot tsunami that hit Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant, leading to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant. The accident is considered to be the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.