Last day of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to start today

2017-06-25 08:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

The last day of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will kick off today in Baku.

Today, the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will have its winners.

The F1 drivers will take the following positions at the starting grid of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

6. Sergio Perez (Force India)

7. Esteban Ocon (Force India)

8. Lance Stroll (Williams)

9. Felipe Massa (Williams)

10. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

Today, Baku will also host the second race of the FIA Formula 2.

F1 and F2 drivers compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit. The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8.

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.