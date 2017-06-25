Over 100 killed in Pakistan as oil tanker turns over, catches fire

More than 100 people died in Eastern Pakistan after an oil tanker turned over and caught a fire on a highway, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The incident that occurred in Pakistan's eastern region of Punjab killed at least 123 people, according to local Geo TV channel.

At least 40 people are reportedly injured, with most of them suffering burns. The BBC reported the people were wounded as they attempted to collect the spilled oil. Most of them were rushed to hospitals.

Rescue services and firefighters are on the scene, responding to the incident.