Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 148 times in 24 hours

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 148 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 25.

The Armenian armed forces were using 82-mm mortars.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Gaymagli, Kamarli villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Dovekh village and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as the Paravakar village and on nameless heights of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Aghbulag, Aghdam villages and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Mosesgekh, Aygedzor villages of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Zamanli village of Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Taghibayli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Garagashli, Shirvanli, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashaghi Veysalli, Gobu, Dilagarda, Garvand, Qarakhanbayli, Ashagi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Mehdili, Nuzgar villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.