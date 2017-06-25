Ilham Aliyev congratulates Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

2017-06-25 12:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, deputy prime minister and minister of defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your selection as Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are bound by ties of friendship and cooperation, which stem from common spiritual values of our peoples. I believe that built on such a solid foundation, our relations will continue to successfully develop and expand. I have pleasant recollections of our meetings and exchange of views with you.”

“Taking this opportunity, I extend my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wish you robust health, happiness and success in your responsible job,” President Aliyev added.