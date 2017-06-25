F1 Azerbaijan organized at high level: British fan

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is organized at a high level, British fan Alasen Slound told Trend.

“I would even say the organization here is better than in other countries. We enjoy watching Formula 1 in Azerbaijan,” she noted.

“Baku is a very beautiful city. I would really like to come to Baku again. We will tell our friends about the beauty of Baku when we get back home, and I think they will also want to come here,” the fan added.

The 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started June 23 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.