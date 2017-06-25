Formula 1 in Baku organized better than in Singapore: tourist

2017-06-25 13:34 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

A tourist from Scotland, Donald Alan, says he came to Baku as a fan of Formula 1.

“Last year, I watched Formula 1 in Baku on TV and saw that Baku is a very beautiful city. This time I did not miss the opportunity and came to Baku to watch the competition,” he told Trend.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is organized at a high level, according to him.

Donald Alan said he earlier watched the competition in Singapore, but saw that the organization of Formula 1 in Baku is at a higher level.

The 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started June 23 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.