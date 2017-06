Race 2 of FIA Formula 2 kicks off in Baku

2017-06-25 14:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The second race of the FIA Formula 2 has kicked off in Baku.

Charles Leclerc, a driver of Prema Racing F1 team, came in first in the first race of the FIA Formula 2 in Baku on June 24.

The second race of the FIA Formula 2 will last 45 minutes, during which the pilots will have to make 12 laps.