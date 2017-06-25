Iran’s leader pardons convicts on Eid al-Fitr occasion

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon or commute prison sentences of 1049 prisoners on the occasion of the Eid al-Fitr.

The pardon was made at the request of the country's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani and was approved by Ayatollah Khameni on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr marking the end of Islamic holy month of Ramadan, Leader’s official website reported. According to Iranian constitution, the supreme leader enjoys the right to pardon and commute prison terms of a group of convicts.