Two drivers out of GP2 second race

2017-06-25 14:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Oliver Rowland, a driver of UK’s Dams team, is out of the GP2 second race.

On the ninth lap Rowland’s car began to slow down and stopped at the fifth turn due to technical problems.

Nyck de Vries, a driver of Rapax team, is also out of the GP2 second race. Apparently, he also has problems with the car.

Norman Nato, a driver of Pertamina Arden team, is leading the race.

The 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started June 23 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.