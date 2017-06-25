Second race of FIA Formula 2 has winners (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Pertamina Arden’s Norman Nato showed the best result in the second race of FIA Formula 2 in Baku.

Norman Nato’s result was 40:35.601.

Charles Leclerc of Prema Racing came in second and Nicholas Latifi of DAMS came in third.

The 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started June 23 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.