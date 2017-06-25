Starting grid at Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will kick off in Baku at 17:00 (UTC +4 hours).

The F1 drivers will take the following positions at the starting grid of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix:

1.Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

4.Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

6. Sergio Perez (Force India)

7. Esteban Ocon (Force India)

8. Lance Stroll (Williams)

9. Felipe Massa (Williams)

10. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull Racing)

11. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)

12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

14. Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)

15. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)

16. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

17. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)

18. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)

19. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

20. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)

The 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started June 23 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will be competing on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.

The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.