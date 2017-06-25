Kazakh tourists: Azerbaijani people - very friendly

2017-06-25 15:38 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Vugar Imanov, Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijani people are very friendly and always ready to help, Azamat Kurmangaliyev and Alexandra Pestova, tourists from the Kazakh city of Aktobe, told Trend.

“After we watched on TV the 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku, we decided to visit Azerbaijan,” Kurmangaliyev said.

“We are in Azerbaijan for the first time and we really liked it,” the tourists said.

"The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been organized very well, there are many volunteers," Kurmangaliyev said.

The 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started June 23 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.