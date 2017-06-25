Ilham Aliyev opens new road in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a new road running parallel to Yusif Safarov Street in Baku.

The three-lane road provides direct access to the city center through the Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Kovkab Safaraliyeva and Dilara Aliyeva streets, bypassing Yusif Safarov Street. The road will help solve traffic congestion on Yusif Safarov Street.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the road.