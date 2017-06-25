Russian fan: Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix organized very well

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Formula 1 racing is very significant for attracting tourists to the country, Russian fan Andrey Marushin told Trend.

“I am a fan of Formula 1 and I have arrived in Baku with my family to watch the racing, Marushin said.

“I am in Baku for the first time,” he said. "Baku is a very beautiful city.”

"The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been organized very well,” he added.

The 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started June 23 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.