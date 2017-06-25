UK’s tourist: Baku creates best conditions for F1 fans

2017-06-25 16:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Baku is a very beautiful and attractive city, where ancient and modern meet, UK’s fan Alan Slound told Trend.

"I like Formula 1 racing,” he said. “I arrived with my family in Azerbaijan just to relax and we are so lucky that the racing is being held in the country at this time.”

"The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been organized very well,” he added.

"Earlier, we watched Formula 1 racing in Austria and Monte Carlo,” he said. “I think that Baku has created the best conditions for the fans."

The 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started June 23 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.