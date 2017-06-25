Construction of IGB to start in mid-2018

2017-06-25 16:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Construction of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) will start in mid-2018 and it will be ready for operation in early 2020.

The announcement was made by the IGB AD consortium during the meeting of Bulgarian and Greek energy ministers Temenuzhka Petkova and Giorgos Stathakis, Greek media reported.

During the meeting, it was noted that the Bulgarian and Greek sides will make every effort to successfully complete the project as it is strategic for the EU and is an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Earlier, Teodora Georgieva, executive officer at ICGB AD joint venture company said that the project is on track.

“The permit for the pipeline’s construction in Bulgaria is expected to be issued in the third quarter of 2017,” she added.

The construction permit in Greece is expected to be issued in the fourth quarter of 2017.

IGB is a gas pipeline, which will allow Bulgaria to receive Azerbaijani gas, in particular, the gas produced from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 gas and condensate field. IGB is expected to be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) via which gas from the Shah Deniz field will be delivered to the European markets.



The initial capacity of IGB will be 3 billion cubic meters of gas. The project’s cost is estimated at around 240 million euros.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn