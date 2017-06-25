Irish F1 fan to advise friends to visit Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been organized very well, Irish fan Steve Nolan told Trend.

“The comfortable conditions were created for the spectators in Baku,” he added.

"This is my first visit to Azerbaijan,” he said. “I have arrived here to watch the Formula 1 racing. Last year I watched the competitions in Baku on TV. I liked it very much and I decided to come to Azerbaijan."

"I liked Baku very much,” he said. “Baku is a very beautiful city with majestic architecture, many beautiful buildings. I am pleased with walking through Icheri Sheher (Inner City).”

“Azerbaijani people are very friendly and hospitable,” he added. “When I return to my country, I will tell my friends about Baku and I will advise them to visit this beautiful city."

The 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix started June 23 in Baku.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.



The width of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest part is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).



The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.