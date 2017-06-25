Taliban attacks security post at Salma Dam in Afghan Herat province killing 10

The Taliban terror organization attacked a security check post at the Salma Dam in Afghan western Herat province killing 10 and wounding four policemen,said provincial police chief Gelani Farhad, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The attack took place on Saturday night in Chisht district of the province, Tolonews media outlet reported.

“Four Taliban insurgents were also killed in the clash with security forces,” Farhad told the media, adding that the militants got away with weapons secured on the site.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to the simmering militant insurgency. The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are currently conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.