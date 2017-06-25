F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Cars called to pit lane as red flag flown

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

F1 drivers participating in the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been called to drive their cars back pit lane as a red flag was flown after several accidents left the track full of debris.

As of now five drivers have dropped out of the race. They are Jolyon Palmer of Renault, Red Bull’s Daniil Kvyat and Max Verstappen, Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen, and Sahara Force India’s Sergio Perez.