F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES

2017-06-25 18:55 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Live updates from the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

18:55 (UTC +4) Williams Mercedes's Felipe Massa and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg are out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hulkenberg crashed his car, losing one of the wheels. Massa’s car had problems and he had to return to the pit lane.

After 30 laps Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton is leading the race, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is the second, while Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo is the third.

18:48 (UTC +4) Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and Sahara Force India’s Sergio Perez return to the track. Their cars were fixed. Both drivers are behind by two laps.

18:23 (UTC +4) Drivers have been called back to pit lane as a red flag was flown after several accidents left the track full of debris.

18:03 (UTC +4) Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and Sahara Force India’s Sergio Perez have also dropped out of the race.

17:44 (UTC +4) Renault team’s Jolyon Palmer, as well as Red Bull’s Daniil Kvyat and Max Verstappen have dropped out of the race. All three are out of the race due to car failures.

17:41 (UTC +4) Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari and Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes make contact after the second turn. Bottas needs a front wing and tyres. He entered the pit lane.

16:47 (UTC +4) The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off. Ten teams, two drivers in each, compete on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.