Ilham Aliyev, his spouse present trophies to F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix winners (VIDEO)

2017-06-25 19:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

An awarding ceremony was held in Baku for the winners of the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 25.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev presented the first place trophy to Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing.

The constructors’ trophy was presented by Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the Red Bull team.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes, who came in second in the F1 race, received the second place trophy from Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov.

President of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation Anar Alakbarov presented the third place trophy to Lance Stroll of Williams F1 team.