F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ends (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has ended, with Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull Racing coming in the first. He was followed by Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes and Lance Stroll of Williams.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – the 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – was held in Baku June 23-25. Ten teams, two drivers in each, competed on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.

