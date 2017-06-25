Ricciardo says F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix exciting, didn’t think he could win

2017-06-25 20:15 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Red Bull Racing’s Daniel Ricciardo, who won the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 25, has said the race was exciting.

Ricciardo said he didn’t think he could win the race and he is happy that he has won.

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes, who came in second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, thanked his team for the excellent work.

Lance Stroll of Williams, who came in third, said this day has been one of the best in his career.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – the 8th round of the 2017 FIA Formula One World Championship – was held in Baku June 23-25. Ten teams, two drivers in each, competed on the 6-kilometer Baku City Circuit.