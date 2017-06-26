Azerbaijan marks Day of Armed Forces

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Azerbaijan marks the Day of Armed Forces June 26.

Despite the fact that Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), established on May 28, 1918, existed only 23 months, it did a lot in a short period of time. The country started the creation of the national army, understanding that its own armed forces were needed to protect the achievements of the young republic.

At the same time, the situation in the region was extremely tense. The neighboring countries were openly expressing their plans to partition the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and take away its territories.

Azerbaijan achieved significant results in creating its own armed forces in a short time. The created army repeatedly and successfully beat off the aggressive attacks of the Armenian militarists.

The Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted a decision on the establishment of the national army on October 9, 1991.

June 26 was declared the Armed Forces Day in accordance with Azerbaijani president's decree dated May 22, 1998.

Military parades were held on June 26, 2011 in Baku, in connection with the Armed Forces Day and the 20th anniversary of restoration of the country's independence and in 2013, on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the Armed Forces Day.