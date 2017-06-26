Trump hosts India’s Modi to discuss enhancing security, economic cooperation

Modi was once denied a US diplomatic visa over accusations he was involved in religious rights violations, but he built good relations with former US President Barack Obama, Sputnik reported.

The visit comes after Trump invited Modi for an official visit when the two spoke by phone in January.

India's The Hindu newspaper noted this week that Trump has criticized India's import tariffs and accused the country of taking "billions and billions" of US aid dollars to find its commitments under the Paris climate agreement.

The Trump administration also restricted H1B visas, which have affected Indian software companies, compounding a broader stagnation. The country's information technology sector is growing at its slowest pace in a decade.

Trump and Modi are expected to meet one-on-one at the White House and forego a more formal meeting. Neither side has indicated any major deals will be announced, but they could reach agreements on trade and counterterrorism.