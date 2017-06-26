Ilham Aliyev receives Russian deputy PM (UPDATE)

2017-06-26 09:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 19:11)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak highlighted huge global interest in Formula 1, saying Azerbaijan Grand Prix was excellently organized. He said he attended Formula 1 race in Baku for the first time, adding that he was deeply impressed by the ongoing development processes in the capital.

The sides hailed successful development of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas.

President Ilham Aliyev and Dmitry Kozak also discussed prospects for cooperation between the two countries.