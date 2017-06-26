AZ EN RU TR

Ilham Aliyev meets president and chairman of VTB Bank Management Board (UPDATE)

2017-06-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board Andrey Kostin June 25.

The global importance of Formula 1 was hailed at the meeting, and the sides emphasized the excellent organization of the race in Baku.

Long-term fruitful cooperation between VTB Bank and Azerbaijan was praised.

President Ilham Aliyev and Andrey Kostin also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the banking sector.

