Ilham Aliyev meets president and chairman of VTB Bank Management Board (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board Andrey Kostin June 25.

The global importance of Formula 1 was hailed at the meeting, and the sides emphasized the excellent organization of the race in Baku.

Long-term fruitful cooperation between VTB Bank and Azerbaijan was praised.

President Ilham Aliyev and Andrey Kostin also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the banking sector.