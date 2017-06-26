Iranian supreme leader leads Eid prayers in Tehran (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranians have celebrated Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led the Eid prayers in Tehran on Monday, and congratulated the nation and Muslims on the occasion, Iranian media reported.

He further described the occasion as “a day of compassion and reward.” In the meantime President Hassan Rouhani issued a message, congratulating Muslims on the occasion of the Eid.