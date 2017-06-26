Confidence in Turkmen manat increased - president

2017-06-26 11:01 | www.trend.az | 1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 26

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Practical steps taken within the framework of the monetary reform of Turkmenistan made it possible to increase confidence in the national currency, the Turkmen manat, the country’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with representatives of the financial and banking sphere in Turkmenistan, the Altyn Asyr national TV channel reported.

The increased confidence in the Turkmen national currency was repeatedly noted by authoritative financial structures, said the Turkmen president.

He mentioned the assessment of the experts of the International Monetary Fund as an example of this.

“The strategic goal of the Turkmen monetary policy is to ensure stable currency circulation fostering further economic growth and increase of the people’s welfare,” he added.

Along with maintaining the low level of inflation and implementing effective monetary policy, this envisages improving the structure of the monetary base, creating optimal conditions for the development of the securities and the insurance market, as well as introduction of the non-cash payment system, the Turkmen president noted.