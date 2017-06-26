Iranian FM launches European tour to discuss bilateral issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has arrived in Berlin on the first leg of his European tour.

Javad Zarif is scheduled to confer with high-ranking German and Italian officials on the ways to expand bilateral ties during the official visits to Germany and Italy, Mehr news agency reported.

The foreign minister is also slated to address the meeting of European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin, the report added.

According to the report, he is also expected to meet with entrepreneurs and economic officials during the two day-visit to Germany.